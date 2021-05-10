India’s AMNS starts feasibility work for Odisha greenfield mill project

Monday, 10 May 2021 14:28:07 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) has commenced preparation of a feasibility report for a 12 million mt per year greenfield steel mill project, for which the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in March this year with the Odisha state government, the company stated in a note to investors on Monday, May 10.

“The company has initiated in coordination with the Odisha government a feasibility report, securing relevant permissions, land acquisition, and developing logistics and infrastructure and other enabling conditions to plan for project construction,” the note said.

The company also informed investors that the Takurani iron ore mine which AMNS had secured through government auction is now operating at 5.5 million mt per year capacity and that the company’s second iron ore pellet plant in Odisha will start production by June this year, adding 6 million mt per year, taking the company’s total pellet production to 20 million mt per year.