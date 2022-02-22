Indian steel producer RINL denies cutback in its output

Tuesday, 22 February 2022 11:47:26 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) is not reducing production, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, February 22, responding to allegations of employees that the mill’s management has been deliberately curtailing output despite strong demand, in order to facilitate privatization.

Employees’ trade unions earlier stepped up protests against the management and alleged that, despite strong steel demand in the market, RINL is cutting back output deliberately to enable the Indian government to push ahead with the privatization of the 7.3 million mt per year steel mill in the southern port town of Vishakhapatnam.

RINL’s management in a statement said that allegations made by employees did not portray the correct prevailing steel market conditions and that, despite adverse conditions amid the overall coal crisis, RINL has optimized operations of the mill and is setting new benchmarks of business.

In the calendar year 2021, RINL achieved a pig iron output of 6 million mt, the highest-ever total, and the same pace will be maintained through the entire fiscal year 2021-22 and the company is well placed to achieve its higher ever annual production of hot metal, crude steel and saleable steel, the statement said.