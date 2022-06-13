﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian steel body seeks government intervention to check coking coal prices

Monday, 13 June 2022 12:22:34 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The India Steel Association (ISA), the representative body of domestic steel companies, has sought government intervention to check rising coking coal prices, which have increased threefold to $450/mt, an official at the association said on Monday, June 13.

“Coking coal prices are something which are impacting the industry drastically and the production cost is impacted, affecting steel prices," Alok Sahay, secretary general of the ISA, said in a statement.

The official said that the price of coking coal used to be in the range of $120-130/mt around a year back and in March this year coking coal prices had peaked at about $670/mt, he added.

He said that, while iron ore is domestically available, for coking coal India needs to remain dependent on imports and meets 85 percent of its coking coal requirements through imports, mainly from Australia.

Mr. Sahay suggested that the government through bilateral talks or through a competition watchdog should look into the coal indexes, and their methodology, which is the basis for imported coking coal prices, so that they represent the true market situation.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

China’s coal imports down 13.6 percent in Jan-May

13 Jun | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal offer-bid mismatch impedes trading

10 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 23

10 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

New ex-Russia coking coal deals in China at higher levels

10 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up during May 30-Jun 5

10 Jun | Steel News

Positive outlook fuels coking coal prices in China

09 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Weak demand stifles coking coal market in Australia

09 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

SAIL starts talks to explore options to import coking coal from Russia

09 Jun | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down during May 23-29

08 Jun | Steel News

Bearish sentiments prevail in coking coal market in Australia

07 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials