Tuesday, 04 January 2022 11:30:48 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) recorded steel production of 5.85 million mt in the calendar year 2021, translating to 94 percent capacity utilization, RINL chairman Atul Bhatt said in a statement on Tuesday, January 4.

The Indian government has commenced the process of privatization of RINL by offloading its entire equity holding to private investors and is currently working on the appointment of advisors for the transaction.