 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s RINL seeks overseas supplier of BF grade coke for May delivery

Thursday, 24 April 2025 09:37:28 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) is seeking an overseas supplier of 60,000 mt of blast furnace (BF) grade coke, company sources said on Thursday, April 24.

The last date for submission of bids has been fixed for May 14, 2025, and delivery is to be completed within 60 days of signing of the letter of intent (LoI) with the supplier in a maximum of two lots of 30,000 mt each, the sources said.

Eligible bidders need to be established BF coke producers owning cokeries and producing BF coke or BF coke suppliers offering BF Coke produced by a cokery or coke producer duly backed by a letter of authority from the concerned coke producer or cokery, the sources said.

Bidders would need to offer a minimum tonnage of 30,000 mt in which case two suppliers would be selected through the tendering process.


Tags: Met Coke India Indian Subcon Steelmaking RINL 

Similar articles

Local coke prices in China increase after 11 successive declines

18 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian government permits JSW Steel to import LAM coke from Indonesia in excess of import restrictions

17 Apr | Steel News

China’s coke output increases by 2.4 percent in Q1

17 Apr | Steel News

Kazakhstan’s Qarmet to build new coke batteries at Karaganda

16 Apr | Steel News

Local coke prices in China stable, some hike attempts emerge

11 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China remain stable, coking coal slightly up

28 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China move sideways

21 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China move down as coking coal slips

14 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China stop falling, but overall mood far from positive

07 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s DMZ reports 9.2% increase in finished steel output for Jan-Feb

07 Mar | Steel News