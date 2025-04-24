India’s RINL seeks overseas supplier of BF grade coke for May delivery

Indian government-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) is seeking an overseas supplier of 60,000 mt of blast furnace (BF) grade coke, company sources said on Thursday, April 24.

The last date for submission of bids has been fixed for May 14, 2025, and delivery is to be completed within 60 days of signing of the letter of intent (LoI) with the supplier in a maximum of two lots of 30,000 mt each, the sources said.

Eligible bidders need to be established BF coke producers owning cokeries and producing BF coke or BF coke suppliers offering BF Coke produced by a cokery or coke producer duly backed by a letter of authority from the concerned coke producer or cokery, the sources said.

Bidders would need to offer a minimum tonnage of 30,000 mt in which case two suppliers would be selected through the tendering process.