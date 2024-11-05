 |  Login 
Indian government infuses $196 million into RINL to sustain its operations

Tuesday, 05 November 2024 14:22:09 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian government has infused funding amounting to $196.11 million into state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) to tide it over its operational and financial issues, government sources said on Tuesday, November 5.

The government had already infused $60 million towards the equity of RINL as well as a working capital of $136 million in September this year, to maintain its status as a ‘going concern’ as per audit rules and standards.

The government has also appointed SBICaps, a merchant banking arm of the State Bank of India (SBI), to prepare a sustainability report for RINL, which operates a 7.3 million mt per year capacity steel mill in the southern port town of Vishakhapatnam.

RINL has been facing a crippling fund shortage and has been forced to shut down two of its three BFs, with the third one just about maintaining a minimal level of operations, with the company burdened with aggregate outstanding dues of $4.16 billion.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking RINL 

