Imports of steel products from Mexico down 13.8 percent in June

Imports of finished steel products to Mexico totaled 1.03 million metric tons (mt) in June, down 13.8 percent year-over-year. It is the second consecutive annual decline, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

The lower volume imported was motivated by the bureaucracy of the Mexican government that hindered the authorization of permits for steel products in light of the new rules. At the time, SteelOrbis documented the problems of some Mexican industrialists. The slowness in granting import permits extended until at least the first half of July.

The lower imported volume was a reflection of the lower volumes of hot rolled coil (HRC) and steel plate in sheet and roll.

On the export side of finished steel products, the volume totaled 234,000 mt, 9.3 percent less. It is the second consecutive annual decrease and in the last 22 months, there is only one increase. Furthermore, the exported volume is the lowest in the last 43 months (since December 2020).

Mexico's steel trade flow with the world totaled 1.26 million mt, 13.0 percent less compared to June of last year.

In the accumulated first half of the year, imports of steel products totaled 6.34 million mt, 5.0 percent more compared to the January-June period of last year. Exports decreased 10.8 percent to 1.79 million mt.