Mexico’s iron ore imports down 99 percent in June

Friday, 30 August 2024 10:27:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The value of iron ore imports to the Mexican steel market decreased by 99.7 percent in June, year-over-year, from $42.9 million in June of last year to $111,000. This is the third lowest amount in the last 47 months (August 2020), according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

In the first half of the year, imports were $100 million, a figure that represented a decrease of 48.5 percent or $95.0 million compared to the January-June 2023 period.

Since the beginning of 2023, the integrated steel company Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) entered into insolvency paralysis and stopped producing steel and also stopped the extraction of iron ore.

In the information from Inegi, there are no records of the export of iron ore.


