Mexico declares definitive countervailing duties of 8 to 91 percent on China's threaded steel rods

Wednesday, 14 August 2024 10:50:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The Mexican government declared definitive compensatory quotas for price discrimination on threaded steel rods originating in China in a range from 8.02 percent to 91.22 percent, according to the exporting company. In addition, they must pay a 35 percent tariff for being manufactured in a country that does not have a trade agreement with Mexico.

“The administrative investigation procedure regarding unfair international trade practices, in the form of price discrimination, is declared concluded,” the Mexican government published through the Ministry of Economy in the official government gazette (DOF).

The antidumping investigation (AD) determined definitive countervailing duties of “8.02 percent for imports from Jiaxing Chinafar Standard Parts; 17 percent, for imports from Haiyan Wandefu Precision Hardware, Lianyungang Xincheng Hardware, Jiaxing Longyu Machinery and Zhejiang Junyue Standard Part, and 91.22 percent, for the other exporting companies.”

The products enter Mexico through tariff codes 7318.15.99 and 7318.19.99 of the General Import and Export Tax Law (TIGIE). In addition, these products have an additional tariff of 35 percent for those imported from countries with which Mexico does not have a free trade agreement, such as China.

The companies requesting the investigation were Clavos México and Clavos CN (CN Group, formerly Clavos Nacionales de México).

The product investigated has various names: threaded rod plain, threaded rod black, threaded rod electro galvanized yellow zinc, threaded rod electro galvanized zinc plated and threaded rod hot dipped galvanized HDG. They are threaded steel rods of low, medium carbon or unhardened alloy, with a diameter equal to or greater than 6.4 mm (¼ inch), but less than 38.1 mm (1 ½ inch), and length equal to or greater than 152.4 mm (6 inches).


