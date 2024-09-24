 |  Login 
Mexico's steel product exports post decline in July

Tuesday, 24 September 2024 11:18:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Mexico's finished steel product exports to the world totaled 233,000 metric tons (mt) in July, down 5.3 percent year-over-year. This is the lowest volume in the past 44 months (since December 2020), according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In July, the impact on exports was caused by volume declines of 65.2 percent in rebar, 44.4 percent in steel plate (sheet and coil), 42.9 percent in hot rolled steel coil (HRC), 30.8 percent in structural profiles, 24.1 percent in tubes less than 406 millimeters and an annual reduction of 12.9 percent in wire exports.

On the import side, volume totaled 1.17 million mt, 7.0 percent less, year-over-year in July. This is the third consecutive annual decline.

Mexico's steel trade flow with the world totaled 1.4 million mt, 6.7 percent less than in July of last year. Mexico is a deficit industry, now with a deficit of 934,000 mt, 7.4 percent less.

In the January-July period, steel product imports totaled 7.52 million mt, 3.2 percent more than in the January-July period of last year. Exports decreased 10.2 percent to 1.83 million mt.


