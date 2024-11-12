 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Mexico's...

Mexico's steel product exports fall to lowest level in 47 months in September

Tuesday, 12 November 2024 10:58:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Mexico's finished steel product export volume to the world totaled 211,000 metric tons (mt) in September, down 26.7 percent year-over-year, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Amid a lawsuit by US steelmaker Zekelman against the Mexican government for alleged violation of USMCA agreements, flooding the US market with steel from Mexico, the Latin American country's exports reported the fifth consecutive annual drop.

On the import side, volume totaled 907,000 mt, down 18.6 percent year-over-year in September, as a result of a slowdown in import permits for steel products by the Ministry of Economy.

Mexico's steel trade flow with the world totaled 1.12 million mt, down 20.3 percent compared to September of last year. Mexico has a steel industry in deficit, now in the reported month it posted a deficit of 696,000 mt, down 15.7 percent year-over-year.

In the January-September period, exports of finished steel products totaled 2.27 million mt, 20.9 percent or 598,000 mt less than in the January-September period of last year. Imports decreased 1.0 percent or 96,000 mt to total 9.49 million mt.


Tags: Mexico North America Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Mexico's steel product exports fall to lowest level in 46 months in August

10 Oct | Steel News

Mexico's steel product exports post decline in July

24 Sep | Steel News

Mexico’s scrap metal imports drop 33 percent in June

30 Aug | Steel News

Mexico’s iron ore imports down 99 percent in June

30 Aug | Steel News

Mexico declares definitive countervailing duties of 8 to 91 percent on China's threaded steel rods

14 Aug | Steel News

Ternium increases investment in Mexico by 17.6 percent to $8 billion

14 Aug | Steel News

Consumption of finished steel products in Mexico down 13.6 percent in June

13 Aug | Steel News

Imports of steel products from Mexico down 13.8 percent in June

13 Aug | Steel News

Mexican steel imports see first decline in 14 months amid new rules of import

18 Jul | Steel News

Steel imports to Mexico exceed 1 million mt in March

09 May | Steel News