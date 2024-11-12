Mexico's steel product exports fall to lowest level in 47 months in September

Mexico's finished steel product export volume to the world totaled 211,000 metric tons (mt) in September, down 26.7 percent year-over-year, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Amid a lawsuit by US steelmaker Zekelman against the Mexican government for alleged violation of USMCA agreements, flooding the US market with steel from Mexico, the Latin American country's exports reported the fifth consecutive annual drop.

On the import side, volume totaled 907,000 mt, down 18.6 percent year-over-year in September, as a result of a slowdown in import permits for steel products by the Ministry of Economy.

Mexico's steel trade flow with the world totaled 1.12 million mt, down 20.3 percent compared to September of last year. Mexico has a steel industry in deficit, now in the reported month it posted a deficit of 696,000 mt, down 15.7 percent year-over-year.

In the January-September period, exports of finished steel products totaled 2.27 million mt, 20.9 percent or 598,000 mt less than in the January-September period of last year. Imports decreased 1.0 percent or 96,000 mt to total 9.49 million mt.