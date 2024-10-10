Mexico's steel product exports fall to lowest level in 46 months in August

Mexico's finished steel product exports to the world totaled 223,000 metric tons (mt) in August, down 13.2 percent year-over-year. It is the lowest volume in the past 46 months (since November 2020), according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In August, the impact on exports was driven by plummeting steel plate (coil and sheet) volumes by 75 percent, hot rolled coil (HRC) decreased by 41 percent, cold rolled steel (CRC) registered a reduction of more than 36 percent and galvanized sheet (HDG) exports decreased by more than 23 percent, year-over-year.

On the import side, volume totaled 1.08 million mt, down 10.3 percent year-over-year in August. This is the fourth consecutive annual decline.

Mexico's steel trade flow with the world totaled 1.3 million mt, down 10.8 percent from August of last year. Mexico is a deficit industry, now with a deficit of 858,000 mt, down 9.5 percent.

In the cumulative period to August, imports of finished steel products totaled 8.59 million mt, up 1.3 percent from the January-August period of last year. Exports decreased 11.0 percent to 2.05 million mt.