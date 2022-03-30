Import iron ore fines purchase costs in China up 10.2% in Feb from Jan

Wednesday, 30 March 2022 16:27:08 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, the purchase costs of coking coal, metallurgical coke and scrap in China rose by 73.94 percent, 16.39 percent and 15.59 percent respectively, while the purchase costs of domestic production iron ore and import iron ore fine declined by 15.83 percent and 25.42 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In February alone, the purchase costs of coking coal, domestic production iron ore, import iron ore fines and scrap rose by 0.02 percent, up 3.4 percent, up 10.2 percent and up 1.65 percent, while the purchase cost of metallurgical coke decreased by 1.02 percent, month on month, respectively.

$1 = RMB 6.3566