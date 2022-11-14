Hyundai Steel unable to produce finished products due to strike, to export semis

Monday, 14 November 2022 11:15:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel plans to manufacture semi-finished steel products with molten iron and export these semi-finished steel products, such as slab, as inventory builds up, since the prolonged labor union strike at Dangjin Steel Works makes it difficult for the company to use rolling mills to produce finished steel products, according to local media reports.

Hyundai Steel suspended its cold and hot rolling mills at Dangjin Steel Works in October due to the strike, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Market concerns over steel supply in South Korea have deepened, as the amount of steel supply from Hyundai Steel to the domestic market will decline.