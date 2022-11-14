﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Hyundai Steel unable to produce finished products due to strike, to export semis

Monday, 14 November 2022 11:15:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel plans to manufacture semi-finished steel products with molten iron and export these semi-finished steel products, such as slab, as inventory builds up, since the prolonged labor union strike at Dangjin Steel Works makes it difficult for the company to use rolling mills to produce finished steel products, according to local media reports.

Hyundai Steel suspended its cold and hot rolling mills at Dangjin Steel Works in October due to the strike, as SteelOrbis previously reported. 

Market concerns over steel supply in South Korea have deepened, as the amount of steel supply from Hyundai Steel to the domestic market will decline.


Tags: Slab Semis Korea S. Southeast Asia Steelmaking Hyundai 

Similar articles

Brazilian export slab price declines slightly during the week

10 Nov | Flats and Slab

Export price for Brazilian slabs remain steady week-over-week

04 Nov | Flats and Slab

Slab prices fall again due to low HRC prices, slow demand

04 Nov | Flats and Slab

US slab imports down 18.0 percent in September

31 Oct | Steel News

Export price for Brazilian slab declines again

27 Oct | Flats and Slab

China’s semi-finished steel imports up 37.3% in Sept, down 41.2% in Jan-Sept

27 Oct | Steel News

Slab prices in Asia fall further amid sluggish demand and lower HRC prices

26 Oct | Flats and Slab

Russian slab in demand only in a few export markets

26 Oct | Flats and Slab

Primetals to provide maintenance services for JSW’s slab casters at Dolvi

21 Oct | Steel News

Iran’s steel exports down 14.8 percent in first six months of Iranian year

21 Oct | Steel News