Hyundai Steel to build new carbon-neutral steel production system

Friday, 27 May 2022 12:35:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel has announced that it will build “Hy-Cube”, a carbon-neutral steel production system based on its own electric arc furnace and will produce low-carbon, high quality steel products by converting to a hydrogen-based steel production system by 2030. The steel to be produced includes steel sheets for automobiles.

Hy-Cube (Hy3, Hyundai Hydrogen Hybrid) refers to Hyundai Steel’s unique hydrogen-based process fusion steel production system.

The Hy-Cube technology is based on Hy-Arc, a new-concept electric furnace that generates power from the existing electric furnace that melts scrap to make molten iron.