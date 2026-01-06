S. Korea’s SeAH Besteel achieves 99.7 percent recycling rate

South Korean steelmaker SeAH Besteel has announced that it has become the first steel producer in South Korea to obtain the highest rating under the Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWTL) certification scheme.

The certification was awarded by UL Solutions and recognizes SeAH Besteel’s success in diverting nearly all waste generated at its special steel production facilities away from landfill.

Highest certification level reached

Under the ZWTL framework, certification levels are determined by the proportion of waste that is recycled or reused as usable resources rather than disposed of in landfill.

SeAH Besteel achieved an effective recycling rate of 99.7 percent, earning the scheme’s highest certification level. The result reflects the company’s systematic efforts to strengthen resource circularity and embed ESG-focused operational practices across its production processes.

Technical challenges in special steel production

Special steel production requires the use of multiple ferroalloys added to scrap steel to deliver properties such as enhanced strength, durability, and heat resistance. This process inevitably generates significant volumes of byproducts, including slag and dust, particularly during steelmaking and rolling operations.

These byproducts often have complex physical and chemical characteristics, making recycling technically demanding. SeAH Besteel addressed these challenges through comprehensive facility upgrades and operational improvements across its entire production chain, enabling consistently high recycling performance in both steelmaking and rolling processes. The company’s achievement sets a first-of-its-kind benchmark within South Korea’s steel industry.

Next steps: upcycling and circular materials

Building on its Platinum-level ZWTL certification, SeAH Besteel plans to further enhance its waste and byproduct management capabilities.

The company aims to advance upcycling technologies that convert industrial byproducts and selected external waste streams into high-value, environmentally friendly alternative raw materials. These materials are intended to be reintegrated into production processes, reinforcing a sustainable, low-impact manufacturing model aligned with long-term circular economy objectives.