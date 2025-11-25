Hyundai Steel to supply low-carbon steel for S. Korea’s expanding national power grid

South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) and the Korea Electrical Manufacturers’ Cooperative to ensure stable supplies of low-carbon steel for South Korea’s large-scale national power-grid expansion. With demand for transmission-tower materials expected to reach 700,000 mt by 2038, the partnership is positioned to support the country’s growing electricity network and its transition to clean energy.

The agreement outlines cooperation to guarantee the continuous production and delivery of steel required for transmission towers, a critical component of South Korea’s expanding power grid. Hyundai Steel will supply high-quality, low-carbon angle steel and other essential raw materials. These materials will support the transmission of renewable-energy output generated along South Korea’s coastal regions toward major industrial centers and the metropolitan area.

Strengthening renewable-energy transmission capacity

Beyond material supply, the MoU includes collaboration on next-generation transmission-tower technologies. These upgrades are designed to meet South Korea’s future grid-capacity needs as the country increases power-line density, integrates more renewables and expands inter-regional connections.

Hyundai Steel stated that, despite challenging market conditions, characterized by weaker domestic and global demand and rising production costs, it intends to reinforce its role as a key supplier for national industrial development. The company sees strengthened cooperation with KEPCO as an opportunity to expand its portfolio of high-value-added steels for advanced power infrastructure applications.

The partnership also supports broader national objectives to reinforce supply chain stability, improve grid resilience and facilitate a more sustainable industrial transformation.