HRC consumption in Mexico up 27.9 percent in October

Thursday, 21 December 2023 23:09:19 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

For the fifth consecutive month, apparent consumption of hot rolled sheet coils (HRC) in Mexico grew by double digits. In October it increased 27.9 percent, year-over-year, to 458,000 metric tons (mt). It is the fifth consecutive annual increase and the eighth so far this year, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

On the HRC production side in Mexico, for the third consecutive month it remained in positive territory with an increase of 16.6 percent, year-over-year, to 352,000 mt in October. HRC remains the second most produced steel product, in consumption it is number one.

International HRC trade in Mexico increased 48.9 percent, year-over-year, to 131,000 in October. This increase is explained by the explosive growth of 67.6 percent or 48,000 mt more in HRC imports to 119,000 mt. In contrast, exports decreased 29.4 percent to 12,000 mt.

In the accumulated January-October, consumption increased 18.6 percent or 664,000 mt to 4.25 million mt. Production remained at the same level as last year with 3.02 million mt. Trade flow increased 10.3 percent to 1.53 million mt. Exports decreased 63.4 percent to 151,000 mt and imports increased 41.6 percent to 1.38 million mt.

Industry data shows that HRC producers in Mexico are Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA, paralyzed by insolvency), Tyasa, Ternium and ArcelorMittal.


