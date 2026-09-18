Google partners with Stegra to boost demand for lower-emission steel

US-based technology giant Google has announced a partnership with Swedish green steel producer Stegra to support the launch of the latter's large-scale green hydrogen-based near-zero emissions steel plant in Boden, Sweden.

Stegra's plant will use renewable electricity to produce green hydrogen, which will then be used to reduce iron ore instead of relying on coal. According to Stegra, the process can reduce emissions by up to 95 percent compared to conventional blast furnace-based steelmaking.

Google to receive certificates linked to steel

Under the agreement, Google will receive environmental attribute certificates (EACs) associated with up to 91,000 mt of steel produced during Stegra's first year of production. According to Google, such certificates are intended to stimulate demand for lower-emission materials and support the financing and scaling of emerging decarbonization technologies.

The technology company stated that increasing the use of lower-carbon construction materials could reduce embodied carbon emissions from its data center infrastructure by up to 40 percent. In 2025, Google used low-carbon concrete, steel or a combination of both in more than 20 construction projects. The company is also participating in initiatives such as the Sustainable Steel Buyers Platform to support demand for lower-emission steel and other construction materials.