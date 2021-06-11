Global stainless steel output up 24.7 percent in Q1

Friday, 11 June 2021 11:47:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the first quarter of this year, world stainless crude steel output increased by 2.7 percent quarter on quarter to 14.5 million mt, while rising by 24.7 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year, according to the preliminary report released by the International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF).

According to the ISSF data, in the first quarter this year stainless crude steel production increased by 36.9 percent in China and moved down by 0.3 percent in the Asia region excluding China and South Korea, while decreasing by 0.4 percent in the US and up by 5.3 percent in Europe, all compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Stainless crude steel production (x 1,000 metric tons):