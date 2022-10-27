﻿
Global stainless steel output down 3.5 percent in H1

Thursday, 27 October 2022 10:40:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the second quarter of this year, world stainless crude steel output increased by 0.6 percent quarter on quarter to 14.54 million mt, according to the preliminary report released by the International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF). Meanwhile, in the first half of this year, world stainless crude steel output decreased by 3.5 percent year on year to 28.99 million mt. 

According to the ISSF data, in the first half of the current year stainless crude steel production decreased by 5.3 percent in China, up by 3.1 percent in the Asia region excluding China and South Korea, by 14.7 percent in the US, and was down by 5.2 percent in Europe, all compared with the first half of 2021.

Stainless crude steel production (x 1,000 metric tons):

Region

 

Q-o-q change

 

Y-o-y change

(%)

2022-Q2

2022-Q1

(%)

2022-H1

2021-H1

Europe

1,767

1,860

-5.0

3,627

3,827

-5.2

US

520

569

-8.6

1,089

1,277

-14.7

China

8,343

8,011

4.1

16,354

17,262

-5.3

Asia (excluding China and South Korea)

1,884

1,956

-3.6

3,841

3,725

3.1

Others

2,030

2,053

-1.1

4,083

3,953

3.3

TOTAL

14,545

14,450

0.6

28,995

30,045

-3.5

