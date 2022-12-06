﻿
Germany’s SHS to invest in green steel production in Saarland

Tuesday, 06 December 2022
       

German steelmaker SHS (Stahl-Holding-Saar) has announced that it has decided to invest €3.5 billion jointly with its subsidiaries Dillinger and Saarstahl to transform the steel industry in the Saarland, Germany, and enable production of green steel.

As of 2027, annually up to 3.5 million mt of low-carbon steel will be produced in Saarland and carbon emissions will be cut by 4.9 million mt. 

Over the next few years leading up to 2027, the new production line with an electric arc furnace will be built at the Völklingen site and an electric arc furnace and direct reduced iron plant for the production of sponge iron will be built at the Dillinger plant site. 

The necessary documents for the investment have been submitted, but the approval process has not yet been completed.


