Salzgitter to strengthen its market position with new HDG line No. 3

Friday, 11 November 2022 11:12:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that it has completed its new hot dip galvanizing line No. 3.

The new line will annually produce 500,000 mt of hot dip galvanized sheet with thicknesses between 0.7-2.5 millimeters, in widths in the range of 900-1,700 millimeters. In addition, 70 new jobs will be created as the new line comes into operation.

The new line built with an investment of around €200 million will further strengthen the company’s position as a manufacturer of premium products for national and international customers in the automobile industry and the domestic appliance sector.

The company had successfully galvanized the first coil at its new hot dip galvanizing line No. 3 in September this year, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The plant will shortly be producing high and ultra-high-strength steels for vehicle body and chassis applications.