Thyssenkrupp invests €800 million at Duisburg plant

Wednesday, 22 November 2023 16:12:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp has announced that it has begun modernization works and is building new units in Duisburg with an investment of around €800 million.

Looking at the projects, the existing casting rolling line will be converted into a continuous caster with a hot strip mill, and the modernization will be completed by 2025. This will not only enable an increase in casting and rolling capacities, but also in the production of ultra-high-strength steels.

A new caster, continuous caster No. 3, is planned to replace continuous caster No. 1. This will offer metallurgical advantages that will be reflected in increased productivity and better surface qualities. The caster is planned to be built in 2025.

The company will also build the new walking beam furnaces No. 1 and No. 2 which will transport the slabs through the furnaces and a fully automated slab storage yard. The storage yard will be completed in two phases by mid-2024.

The completion of all the projects, which are expected to expand the company’s portfolio of higher strength steels, is scheduled for the beginning of 2026.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Investments ThyssenKrupp 

