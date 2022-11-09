Thyssenkrupp Steel completes new walking beam furnace at Duisburg

Wednesday, 09 November 2022 10:49:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe has announced that it has completed a new state-of-the-art walking beam furnace at hot strip mill 2 at its Duisburg site.

The furnace has a capacity of approximately 300 slabs per day.

The most important advantage of the new unit is a further improvement in the surface quality of premium sheet to be used mainly in the automotive industry. The new furnace can already be operated with up to approximately 60 percent hydrogen and can be converted to operate with 100 percent hydrogen in just a few steps, which then results in no carbon emissions.

The investment volume of this first project to be completed under the company’s Steel Strategy 20-30 is in the mid-double-digit million range.