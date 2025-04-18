 |  Login 
Germany’s Salzgitter to supply steel pipes for Angolan drinking water project

Friday, 18 April 2025 13:35:38 (GMT+3)

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter AG has announced that it has signed an agreement with Germany-based BNT Bau, a subsidiary of one of Portugal’s largest construction companies Casais Group, for the supply of spiral-welded large-diameter steel pipes and pipe fittings.

Accordingly, Salzgitter’s subsidiaries Salzgitter Mannesmann Grossrohr GmbH and Salzgitter Mannesmann Line Pipe GmbH will undertake the production and delivery of the pipes with diameters of 508-1,626 mm. The pipes will be used in a drinking water supply project in Angola.


