Germany’s Kerschgens to grow operations with Stolberg site expansion

Germany-based steel distributor Kerschgens Werkstoffe & Mehr GmbH has announced that it will expand its Stolberg site in order to grow its operations.

Accordingly, with the construction of a new building, the company will combine its Würselen site and Viersen warehouse at its Stolberg site, eliminating the need for internal transport. Moreover, the investment will allow Kerschgens to invest in new machinery and plant technology in the new building and thereby grow in the processing field, following the acquisition of local processing company Carlier Blechbearbeitungs GmbH in September 2022, which created a need for a new space.

Additionally, the new building will be energy efficient and will run on sustainable energy sources.

“With this new building project, we are focusing on energy efficiency and sustainability. We rely on green steel and process the steel for the building itself. From heating to water supply, we plan energy-efficient solutions. With heat pumps and photovoltaic systems, we supply ourselves with renewable energy in a gentle and environmentally friendly way - and in the long term,” Heinz Herbort, managing director of Kerschgens, stated.