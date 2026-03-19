Germany’s GMH Gruppe commissions second electric single-bar tempering system at Georgsmarienhütte

German special steel producer GMH Gruppe has announced that Georgsmarienhütte GmbH, the largest plant within the group, has commissioned its second electric single-bar tempering system (EVA 2), continuing its transformation strategy despite challenging economic conditions and volatile energy markets.

€21.5 million investment supported by public funding

The system follows the successful start-up of EVA 1 in February 2024 at Georgsmarienhütte GmbH. According to GMH Gruppe, the total investment in both EVA systems amounts to €21.5 million. Of this, €2.2 million has been funded through the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection (BMWK) under its “Decarbonization in Industry” program.

Capacity expansion targets high-strength steel applications

GMH Gruppe stated that EVA 1 is capable of processing steel bars with diameters ranging from 20 mm to 60 mm, while EVA 2 expands this range to between 35 mm and 100 mm. With both systems in operation, the total annual production capacity reaches approximately 35,000 mt of fully electrically heat-treated steel.

The company indicated that this technological capability enables the production of high-strength steel components used in applications such as wind turbine fasteners, industrial and conveyor systems, automotive steering elements, and other safety-critical parts. GMH Gruppe added that the expansion of this technology supports its position in growth markets including renewable energy and advanced mechanical engineering.

Electrification supports decarbonization targets

GMH Gruppe highlighted that both EVA systems are based on electrified heat treatment technology and are designed to operate with up to 100 percent green electricity, replacing natural gas with renewable energy sources. According to the company, this transition is expected to reduce CO₂ emissions by well over 50,000 mt over the next ten years, underlining electrification as a key lever in its decarbonization strategy.