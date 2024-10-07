 |  Login 
Germany’s GMH strengthens market position in tool steel industry with new acquisition

Monday, 07 October 2024 12:18:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based special steel producer Georgsmarienhuette Gruppe (GMH) has announced that it has strengthened its market position in the tool steel industry by acquiring 100 percent of shares in German steelmaker Kind & Co.

The integration of Kind & Co will enable GMH Gruppe to enter into new market segments, expand its product range and significantly increase its service level for customers. “We are looking forward to the integration of Kind & Co into GMH Gruppe. This partnership fits our strategic goals and increases the added value for our customers. Kind & Co’s products optimally complement our existing range and expand our ability to serve the market in a targeted manner,” Alexander Becker, CEO of GMH Gruppe, said.


