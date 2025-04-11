Germany’s GMH Gruppe delivers green steel to Hammerwerk Erft

Germany-based special steel producer GMH Gruppe has announced that it has begun a partnership with domestic forged steelmaker Hammerwerk Erft G. Diederichs GmbH & Co. KG on decarbonizing the forging industry.

Accordingly, GMH Gruppe completed the first delivery of 120 mt of its green steel under the brand Green Power Premium Steel to the company. The Green Power Premium Steel is produced using 100 percent renewable electricity and biochar, having a 98 percent lower carbon footprint compared to conventionally produced steel.