German steel industry seeks government support for decarbonization

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 12:04:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl) is urging the German government to address the problems of medium-sized steel companies, such as high energy costs compared to those in the international market, unfair imports due to global overcapacity, and the weakening economy in Germany resulting in difficult funding conditions for decarbonization.

“In the critical phase of transformation for all of us, we now urgently need active political measures - especially to ensure the competitiveness of our medium-sized steel industry. In particular, there is a need for a solution for competitive electricity prices and, most urgently, a reintroduction of the subsidy to stabilize transmission network fees,” Bernhard Osburg, president of the German Steel Association, said.

According to the statement, relief for electricity costs, ensuring access to green electricity, adapting the government funding structure, the provision of hydrogen infrastructure and ensuring the availability of scrap of required quality are the most urgent measures to maintain the competitiveness of Germany’s steel production and its decarbonization.