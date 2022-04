Thursday, 21 April 2022 14:59:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US-based automaker General Motors has announced that it will extend the suspension of its business operations in Russia due to the war between Ukraine and Russia, and sanctions against the latter.

The company suspended its vehicle imports and commercial activity in Russia on February 28.

In addition to General Motors, US-based Ford Motor Company suspended its operations in Russia as of the beginning of March, as SteelOrbis previously reported.