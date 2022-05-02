﻿
English
Fortescue’s iron ore shipments up 4.9% in Jul-Mar, shipment guidance up

Monday, 02 May 2022
       

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced that its iron ore shipments in the third quarter ended March 31 of the financial year 2021-22 fell by two percent compared to the second quarter and were up by 10 percent year on year to 46.5 million mt. In the first nine months of the financial year, the company’s iron ore shipments increased by 4.9 percent year on year to 139.5 million mt, a record for the first nine months. According to Fortescue, during the March quarter it mined 51.6 million mt of iron ore, falling by 10 percent from the previous quarter and down by four percent from the same period of the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, in the given period, the average price received decreased to US$100 per dry metric ton (dmt) compared to the December quarter price of US$74.36/dmt.

Fortescue’s iron ore shipment guidance for the financial year 2021-22 is at 185-188 million mt, compared to the previous guidance of 180-185 million mt.


