Fixed investment in Mexico grows by 12.5 percent in February

Tuesday, 07 May 2024 09:13:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Fixed investment in Mexico registered an increase of 12.5 percent, year-over-year, in February, thus accumulating 36 months with consecutive annual increases and also accumulating 15 months with double-digit increases, according to SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national office of Inegi statistics.

Of the two major areas that make up investment, construction increased by 12.7 percent, year-over-year. It is the seventeenth consecutive annual increase and the tenth consecutive double-digit increase.

Investment in machinery and equipment increased by 12.3 percent. Thus, it accumulates 36 months with a consecutive annual increase.

The category of machinery and equipment, domestic manufacturing increased by 5.4 percent and imported machinery increased by 17.2 percent. The latter was supported by the appreciation of the peso against the US dollar.

In the accumulated January-February, fixed investment increased by 13.5 percent. It was the largest percentage increase in the last 16 years.