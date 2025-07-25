Fives provides straightening machines to two producers

France-based machine industry company Fives Group has supplied advanced tube and section straightening machines to two international clients - one in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the other in Canada. These fully automated systems are designed to enhance product quality, operational safety, and production efficiency across sectors such as oil and gas and shipbuilding.

In the UAE, Fives has commissioned a fully automatic Bronx straightener at a newly established tube mill. The machine is tailored for the oil and gas industry and is designed to process high-strength seamless stainless steel tubes.

In Canada, Fives has supplied a section straightener to a shipbuilding company. This marks the client’s first-ever investment in straightening technology, aimed at boosting accuracy and quality in flat steel processing.

Key specifications