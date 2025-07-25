 |  Login 
Fives provides straightening machines to two producers

Friday, 25 July 2025 14:43:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

France-based machine industry company Fives Group has supplied advanced tube and section straightening machines to two international clients - one in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the other in Canada. These fully automated systems are designed to enhance product quality, operational safety, and production efficiency across sectors such as oil and gas and shipbuilding.

In the UAE, Fives has commissioned a fully automatic Bronx straightener at a newly established tube mill. The machine is tailored for the oil and gas industry and is designed to process high-strength seamless stainless steel tubes.

In Canada, Fives has supplied a section straightener to a shipbuilding company. This marks the client’s first-ever investment in straightening technology, aimed at boosting accuracy and quality in flat steel processing.

Key specifications

Location Industry Product Type Size Range Automation Reported Benefit
UAE Oil & Gas Seamless Steel Tubes 88.9 mm - 285 mm Yes 40% faster production, 25% more accuracy
Canada Shipbuilding Bulb Flats & Flat Steel 60 mm - 220 mm Yes 30% fewer welding alignment issues

