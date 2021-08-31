﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
<

Fitch upgrades ratings of Brazil’s CSN on positive outlook

Tuesday, 31 August 2021 19:11:08 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Credit rating agency Fitch has upgraded the long-term ratings of Brazil’s Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) from BB- to BB, on a positive outlook.

The company’s long-term domestic ratings were also upgraded to AAA(bra) from AA-(bra), along with the improvement of CSN’s unsecured foreign bonds.

Fitch said the upgrades reflect CSN’s “solid” iron ore business and its strong position in the Brazilian flat steel business.  “The upgrades follow the continuous efforts of CSN to substantially strengthen its capital structure, including debt payment, refinancing and asset sales,” the agency said.

The steelmaker’s positive outlook is due to Fitch’s assumption that CSN will be able to further reduce debt within the next 12 to 18 months.


Tags: South America  Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN)  Brazil  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30  Aug

Gerdau investing over $14 million in environmental projects at Brazilian mill
24  Aug

Vale sells over 371,000 mt of iron ore using WeChat and blockchain
19  Aug

Brazilian court denies request to suspend Samarco’s bankruptcy recovery plan
17  Aug

Brazilian prosecutors oppose law that considers mining as low-impact activity
05  Aug

Brazilian policymaker suggests increased mining tax