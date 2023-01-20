Finland’s Outokumpu to restart ferrochrome furnace earlier than planned

Friday, 20 January 2023 11:32:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Finland-based stainless steel producer Outokumpu has announced that it will restart one of its three ferrochrome furnaces on February 15, earlier than planned.

The furnace was shut down temporarily in September last year for maintenance and the plan was to delay its restart at least until the end of the first quarter of 2023 due to high electricity prices, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The optimization of ferrochrome production continues for all three furnaces, and the production capacity remains at 50-60 percent of the normal level. By restarting the furnace, the company expects to be able to best optimize production in the current electricity market situation as well as compensate for recent production disruptions at one of the other ferrochrome furnaces.