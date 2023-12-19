Finland’s Outokumpu to invest in pelletizing plant for biocoke production

Tuesday, 19 December 2023 12:24:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Finland-based stainless steel producer Outokumpu has announced that it has decided to invest approximately €30 million in a pelletizing plant to produce biocoke at its Tornio site to accelerate the reduction of emissions.

The pelletizing plant, which will have an annual capacity of 25,000 mt, will pelletize externally-sourced biocarbon into biocoke and is scheduled to start production in mid-2025. As a result, the company will be able to reduce carbon emissions by 82,000 mt. Biocoke will be subsequently used in the ferrochrome operations as a reductant to replace fossil coke.

In addition, Outokumpu also plans further investments in capacity for biocoke production in the future. Further investment decisions are planned to be made during 2024 provided that financial feasibility is proven.