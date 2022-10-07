﻿
Outokumpu further delays ferrochrome furnace restart, stainless steel deliveries not to be impacted

Friday, 07 October 2022 15:42:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Finland-based stainless steel producer Outokumpu has announced that it plans to continue to restrict its ferrochrome production, delaying further the restart of one of its three ferrochrome furnaces at least until the end of the first quarter of 2023, as the price of electricity remains exceptionally high and the unstable situation in the energy market has not eased.

In September, the company delayed the restart of one of its three ferrochrome furnaces after a planned maintenance break due to high energy prices and the unstable energy market, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Outokumpu started to optimize its ferrochrome production in August. The capacity of the furnace that has been shut down is approximately 30 percent of the company’s entire ferrochrome capacity. Continuing to restrict ferrochrome production will not impact Outokumpu’s stainless steel deliveries.


