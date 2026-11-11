Outokumpu's sales revenue rises in Q3 2026, stainless steel deliveries expected to decline in Q4

Finland-based stainless steel producer Outokumpu has announced that its adjusted EBITDA totaled €101 million in the third quarter this year, compared to €100 million in the previous quarter and €34 million in the same period of the previous year.

Company returns to net profit in the third quarter

In the given quarter, the company's sales revenues amounted to €1.555 billion, up from €1.298 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Outokumpu posted a net profit of €22 million, compared to a net loss of €35 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period, the company's sales revenues increased to €4.588 billion from €4.308 billion a year earlier, while its adjusted EBITDA rose to €265 million from €157 million.

Stainless steel deliveries decline amid weak European demand

Outokumpu's stainless steel deliveries totaled 454,000 mt in the third quarter, down seven percent quarter on quarter, reflecting subdued demand in Europe, elevated customer inventories and seasonal factors. In contrast, deliveries by its Americas business increased by seven percent compared to the previous quarter. In the same period, the company's ferrochrome deliveries decreased by four percent quarter on quarter to 110,000 mt.

US pilot plant scheduled to start operations in the first half of 2027

As part of the development of its EvoMaterials technology platform for low-carbon, high-purity metals production, Outokumpu's pilot plant in Londonderry, New Hampshire, in the US is scheduled to become operational in the first half of 2027.

The company subsequently aims to commission an industrial-scale facility in 2030 and is evaluating potential locations in the US and Europe. The technology initially targets enriched ferrochrome and chromium metal production, with opportunities to expand into other metals and specialty alloys over the longer term.

Lower delivery volumes and higher costs to weigh on the fourth quarter results

For the fourth quarter this year, Outokumpu expects its stainless steel deliveries to decrease by five to 15 percent compared to the third quarter. The company also expects its adjusted EBITDA to be at a similar level to the €10 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting lower delivery volumes, higher costs and anticipated raw material-related losses.