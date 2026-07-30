Outokumpu returns to profit in Q2 2026 amid higher deliveries and improved European performance

Finland-based stainless steel producer Outokumpu has announced that its sales revenue increased by 6.5 percent year on year to €1.58 billion in the second quarter of 2026, while its adjusted EBITDA rose by 33.3 percent to €100 million, mainly supported by improved performance in Europe and continued strong results in the Americas.

During the given quarter, the company recorded a net profit of €25 million, compared to a net loss of €19 million in the same quarter of 2025, while its operating profit totaled €38 million, improving from an operating loss of €21 million.

Outokumpu's stainless steel deliveries increased by five percent quarter on quarter and by one percent year on year to 488,000 mt. Its ferrochrome deliveries rose by four percent quarter on quarter and by 12.9 percent year on year to 114,000 mt amid robust demand for low-emission European ferrochrome.

In the first half of 2026, Outokumpu's sales revenue edged up by 0.8 percent year on year to €3.03 billion, while its adjusted EBITDA increased by 32.3 percent to €164 million. The company posted a net profit of €18 million, compared to a net loss of €37 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Stainless steel deliveries remained stable at 953,000 mt, while ferrochrome deliveries increased by 13.7 percent to 224,000 mt.

Meanwhile, under its EVOLVE growth strategy, Outokumpu will begin an investment program at its Avesta plant in Sweden to expand into high-nickel alloys. The €30 million first phase will include the installation of an electroslag remelting unit, process optimization and engineering work for a potential second phase, with the overall investment estimated at €150 million.

In the third quarter, the company expects its stainless steel deliveries to decrease by up by up to 10 percent quarter on quarter due to seasonal factors in Europe, while its adjusted EBITDA is forecast to remain at a similar level compared to the second quarter, according to Outokumpu's half-year report.