Finland’s Outokumpu to temporarily restrict ferrochrome production

Wednesday, 03 January 2024 11:26:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Finland-based stainless steel producer Outokumpu has announced that it plans to temporarily close one of its ferrochrome furnaces and one of two sintering plants in Tornio, due to weak ferrochrome market conditions. The furnace and sintering plant are planned to be closed until the fall of 2024.

The company’s ferrochrome production will continue at about 80 percent of its full capacity during the closure.

“The stainless steel market has slowed down significantly, which has had a negative impact on our ferrochrome deliveries, and our ferrochrome inventories have increased. The possible temporary closure of one ferrochrome furnace and one sintering plant would be a difficult but necessary measure in this market situation,” Martti Sassi, president, business area ferrochrome, said.