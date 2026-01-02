Finland detains vessel carrying sanctioned ex-Russia structural steel

According to Finnish Customs, a cargo inspection has confirmed that a detained vessel named Fitburg was carrying Russian-origin structural steel in breach of European Union sectoral sanctions.

Finnish Customs stated that the ship has remained anchored at Kantvik port since its seizure on January 1 on the grounds that it had damaged a submarine data cable. The authorities explained that the structural steel was identified during a detailed inspection conducted on the day of detention, following preliminary assessments that had already flagged the cargo as likely subject to EU sanctions prohibiting the import of certain steel products from Russia.

The Russian Embassy in Helsinki has requested further details and said it is ready to assist its nationals onboard. According to local media reports, Russian diplomats contacted the Finnish authorities and indicated they were prepared to provide consular support within the scope of embassy authority.