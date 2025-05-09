Finland’s Outokumpu posts back to back net loss in Q1

Finland-based stainless steel producer Outokumpu has announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

In the given quarter, the company registered a net loss of €18 million, compared to a net loss of €32 million in the previous quarter and a net loss of €23 million in the same quarter of 2024, while its sales revenues increased by 8.5 percent quarter on quarter and by three percent year on year to €1.52 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company’s adjusted EBITDA was €49 million, compared to negative €3 million in the previous quarter and €38 million in the same quarter of 2024.

In the meantime, the company’s stainless steel deliveries in the first quarter amounted to 470,000 mt, moving up by 11.4 percent quarter on quarter and 5.8 percent from the same quarter of the previous year.

In the financial report, “The global economy has been overshadowed by significant uncertainty and increased volatility in 2025. Considering the current geopolitical situation, I am pleased that we have local stainless steel production in both Europe and the US with strong market positions,” stated Kati ter Horst, president and CEO of Outokumpu. The company expects stainless steel shipments in the next quarter to increase by up to percent quarter on quarter.