Metso considers divestment of loading and hauling business in Finland and Sweden

Metso Outotec Corporation, a leading global engineering and technology provider headquartered in Finland, has announced that it is considering a potential divestment of its loading and hauling business operations in Finland and Sweden. This strategic move aligns with the company’s broader objective to concentrate on scalable and financially strong core segments.

Strategic refocus could impact 110 jobs

According to the company’s announcement, the loading and hauling segment, which is mainly focused on manufacturing truck bodies, buckets, and tools for mining and aggregate applications, may be sold to an external party. If a suitable buyer is not identified, the operations may be gradually discontinued.

This restructuring could impact approximately 110 employees across the units located in Kokkola and Kalajoki, Finland, and Luleå, Sweden. Consultation processes have already started in both countries, following respective local labor laws.

“Best value can be realized under new ownership”

Metso stated that the decision is part of its commitment to enhancing long-term business profitability and global scalability. The company believes that the loading and hauling segment has future potential, but this potential can be better unlocked under new ownership.

“We believe that the business’ value and future potential can be best realized under new ownership. We will work actively to identify the interested parties,” the company’s official statement read.