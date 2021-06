Thursday, 24 June 2021 11:49:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian steel finishing equipment manufacturer FIMI Group has announced that it will supply a slitting line and a cut-to-length line to Russian steelmaker NLMK Group to be built at NLMK’s Lipetsk plant.

The cut-to-length line for high-strength carbon steel will be the first-ever line to be installed in Russia capable of processing material up to 25 mm in thickness.

The installation of the two lines is scheduled for next year.