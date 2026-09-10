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Federacciai: Overcapacity and market protection remain key priorities for EU steel sector

Thursday, 10 September 2026 16:54:18 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

The Italian steel producers association Federacciai has once again stressed the need to strengthen protection for the European steel market and tackle the impact of global excess capacity. Overcapacity, energy competitiveness and investment conditions remain among the key challenges for maintaining Europe's industrial base, it stressed.

Global overcapacity continues to be one of the main sources of pressure on the European steel industry, which is also grappling with high energy costs, investment needs and the industrial transition. Against this backdrop, Federacciai has reiterated the need to strengthen trade defence instruments and safeguard the competitiveness of European production.

Market protection is part of a broader challenge concerning Europe's ability to preserve a strong manufacturing and steelmaking base. Alongside the pressure stemming from global excess production capacity, Federacciai also highlighted energy competitiveness and the need to create favourable conditions for investment.

This balance also directly affects the decarbonisation process. According to Federacciai, the transition towards a more sustainable steel industry must move forward without undermining Europe's production and industrial capacity.

The broader message is therefore the need for coordinated action at EU level, capable of combining trade defence, business competitiveness and industrial transition while avoiding a further weakening of Europe's production base.

The issues were discussed in Brussels during an event organised by EUROFER to mark the association's 50th anniversary and the 75th anniversary of the Treaty of Paris.

Tags: Europe Steelmaking Opinion 
ChiaraMassacci
Chiara Massacci
Editor

I work as a Market Intelligence & Content Specialist at SteelOrbis, focusing on ferrous scrap and steel markets, with specific coverage of the Pakistan and Bangladesh scrap markets. My background is in interpreting, translation and international relations, with a Master’s Degree in Interpreting and Translation and a Master in Leadership for International Relations and Made in Italy. I combine market analysis, price assessment and specialized content translation to provide clear insights into the steel and raw materials industry.

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