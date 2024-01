Monday, 08 January 2024 11:19:46 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Jiangxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Fangda Special Steel Technology Co., Ltd. (Fangda Special Steel) has announced that it will start to implement maintenance works on its blast furnaces and rolling mill as of January 12, lasting for 28 days.

The maintenance will result in a shortfall of around 90,000 mt in output of construction steel.