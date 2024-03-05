FAI in China’s Yangtze River Delta railways to exceed RMB 140 billion in 2024

Tuesday, 05 March 2024 10:20:25 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group has announced that the total fixed asset investments (FAI) in China’s Yangtze River Delta railways in 2024 will exceed RMB 140 billion ($19.7 billion), which would be a record high for a year.

In 2024, investments in the Yangtze River Delta railways will focus on "networking, complementary network, strong chain", and on plans to start seven railway line projects, including Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou, Xuancheng-Jixi, Chizhou-Huangshan, Hangzhou-Wenzhou, Shanghainan Railway Station-Xinzhuang, Ningbo hub, and Zhuangqiao-Ningbo.