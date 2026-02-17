 |  Login 
Exports of heavy plates from Brazil decline in January 2026

Tuesday, 17 February 2026 09:14:29 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 16,500 mt of heavy plates in January 2026, against 30,700 mt December 2025, according to SISCOMEX. The decline reflects the absence of exports to Pakistan, which was the destination of 14,500 mt of the product in December 2025.

The exports of December were destined to South America (16,200 mt at $681/mt) and to Trinidad and Tobago (300 mt at $704/mt), FOB conditions. The exporters were Gerdau (16,000 mt), ArcelorMittal (300 mt), and CSN (100 mt), while a small volume was shipped by traders.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 1,200 mt of heavy plates in January this year, against 3,700 mt in December last year. The origins of the imports were China (700 mt at $619/mt), and Europe (500 mt at $1,227/mt), also FOB conditions.


Tags: Plate Flats Brazil South America Imp/exp Statistics 

